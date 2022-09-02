Microsoft has announced an Game Pass Friends & Family plan

Share Facebook

Microsoft have officially announced the Game Pass Friends & Family plan, a way for groups of up to five people to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits like Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and EA Play.

Currently, Game Pass Friends & Family is only available in Ireland and Colombia, but the new Xbox subscription tier is expected to roll out to other regions soon. As of now, the only stipulation as to who can be in your Game Pass Friends & Family group is that they must be in the same country as the group organiser, which means that international friends are out of luck.

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family costs €21.99 a month in Ireland, where a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs €12.99. Players that already have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can convert their subscription, and will receive 18 days of Game Pass Friends & Family for each month of Game Pass Ultimate they have remaining. Should this sort of pricing carry over into other regions where it becomes available, we can see this being quite a popular deal.

If you’d like to find out more about Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family, you can find the official Microsoft FAQ page on the new service here.