Microsoft offers refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 digital sales

Microsoft is now offering full refunds to anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice.

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

“While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles” said Microsoft on Twitter.

While Microsoft is offering refunds, it isn’t going as far as Sony, who last week pulled the game from its storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 remains for sale on the Microsoft store, however it contains a warning that “[u]sers may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated.”

Microsoft and Sony’s refunds only apply to digital sales, of course. CD Projekt Red has issued a statement on retail refunds, saying that: “[o]ur intention is for every owner of a physical copy, or a digital copy bought at retail, who has valid proof of purchase (and sends us an email at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com within the time window) to receive a refund. We will do this out of our own pocket if necessary.

“If you are unable to obtain a refund for the game from the store where you bought it, please contact us via e-mail until December 21st.”