Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X|S launch titles

Microsoft has revealed the launch titles for the Xbox Series X|S, available on November 10th.

None of the 30 games listed are exclusive to next gen, being playable in some form on Xbox One consoles. But the launch games are “fully optimised” for the Xbox Series consoles, either being built natively for the next-gen systems, or were rebuilt specifically for the Xbox Series X|S – improving load times, frame rates and visual fidelity.

The full list is below, including those that are available via Game Pass and Smart Delivery.