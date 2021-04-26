Microsoft Store announces Xbox Academy to “inspire the next generation of games creators”

Share Facebook

Microsoft Store has announced Xbox Academy, in partnership with Rare, Microsoft Education and East London Arts and Music (ELAM).

Xbox Academy is designed to “inspire the next generation of games creators,” and give insight into industry careers. It will be a part of Microsoft’s Work Experience Week, taking place from May 10th-13th, aimed at year 9 and 10 pupils in schools across the UK.

The first livestreamed session will feature four representatives from Rare, in order to discuss their roles and offer insights into games industry career paths across areas including production, design, engineering and quality assurance. Attendees will also hear from representatives of ELAM, who will provide an academic context to entering the world of games development.

A further session will see the Into Games team delivering insights and practical advice on how young people can find a career in the games industry.

“We’re so excited that our Rare team is going to be delivering a session for the Xbox Academy,” said Craig Duncan, Studio Head, Rare. “The future is so bright for games and we’re passionate about helping educate and inspire the next generation of games professionals, giving them insights to help them choose a career within our industry.”

Microsoft’s Work Experience Week will be hosted online, and offer students in years 9 and 10 insights into working life at Microsoft. Attendees will hear from senior executives such as Microsoft UK CEO Clare Barclay and Microsoft Director of Education Chris Rothwell. Attending the 4-day event will help schools meet the 6th Gatsby Benchmark of “experiencing workplaces”.

“We’re very proud to be teaming up with Microsoft Store and Rare to deliver an invaluable perspective on working in games once again, following our first partnership last year,” said Curtis Le Blanc, Director of Games at East London Arts and Music. “Rare is at the forefront of the UK gaming industry, so attendees will be getting a wealth of knowledge and advice to set them up for a potential future career in gaming.”

Xbox academy will take place on the afternoon of Monday, May 10 during Microsoft’s Work Experience Week. More information is available here.