Microsoft Store launches free digital game development workshop, Xbox Academy

Microsoft Store has launched a free digital game development workshop, Xbox Academy. The first event for the new workshop being produced in partnership with East London Arts and Music (ELAM), Games London and BAFTA Forza Horizon developer, Playground Games.

The workshop is designed to “inspire the next generation of games creators,” giving them an insight into game design and development, Xbox Academy – with the first workshop taking place this month.

Participants will be instructed in how to navigate the Unity interface, develop basic 3D level design and how to build a basic game in Unity.

“It’s a real pleasure to work with the talented people of Playground Games and Microsoft Store in delivering these sessions” said Curtis Le Blanc, Director of Games at East London Arts and Music. “Many of the students at ELAM have started their education in games development and other areas based on the inspiration from industry leaders just like the game creators at Playground, so we know how invaluable sessions like this are.”

Participants will be able to register to the online workshops to secure a place in one of four sessions. Before each session, participants will receive instructions to get set up, including the latest version of Unity and 3D Game Kit.

“I’m thrilled that Playground Games is part of Xbox Academy and that our team members Maria Lee and Ryan Greene can share their experience and knowledge,” added Gavin Raeburn, Studio Director of Playground Games. “As a team, we are passionate about fostering new talent in the industry, such as with our 12-month placement scheme for university students from relevant courses. This event is another great way that we can pass on some of the expertise within the studio to inspire the next generation of game creators.”

Spaces are limited, so those interested should head to the Xbox Academy page to register for one of the four sessions, running across across the 12th and 13th September.