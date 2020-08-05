Microsoft to launch xCloud on GamePass on September 15th, available on android devices

Share Facebook

Microsoft has announced that it is bringing its cloud-streaming service xCloud to Xbox Game Pass on September 15th of this year, in supported countries.

The service will have over 100 games from Game pass available, which will be playable on Android devices via an app. Achievements, game saves, progression and all other player data will be carried over from existing accounts.

At launch, xCloud will be available in 22 markets at launch, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The announcement is a follow up on Phil Spencer’s reveal last month, in which it was revealed that xCloud would be provided to Game Pass Ultimate members at no extra cost.

In a blog post about the announcement, Microsoft stated:

“Since its inception in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has been about providing members with the freedom to discover and play games from a curated, constantly updated library. With this in mind, making cloud gaming available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was a natural next step. More than 10 million Xbox Game Pass members are already discovering and playing great games on console and PC – and with the addition of cloud gaming, members can discover and try out new games on Android phones and tablets.

“And Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have a shared library of games, so no matter whether your friends prefer to play across Xbox One, mobile or PC, it’s never been easier for Xbox Game Pass members to play the same games together. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can dive right into the latest library addition’s campaign within seconds, and a spontaneous Minecraft Dungeons co-op session really is just an invite away.”