Microsoft to release the Xbox mini fridge this Christmas

In what was perhaps E3’s most exciting announcement this year, Microsoft is set to release the Xbox fridge in time for Christmas.

Announced at the end of Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 showcase on Sunday, this marks a reversal from Microsoft, who previously said they would not make the fridges publicly available.

Following the reveal of the Xbox Series X in December 2019, a meme arose likening the console’s design to a fridge. In response, Microsoft leaned into the joke, sending full-sized Xbox fridges to Snoop Dog, and another to the influencer iJustine. The joke was later revisited when Microsoft produced Xbox mini fridges as part of a collaboration with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s energy drink brand, ZOA.

At the time Microsoft said it would not make the fridges publicly available, however its mind was changed when it won a Twitter marketing poll, beating Skittles by just 1%.

Given the ongoing shortage of next-gen consoles, a small, evil part of ourselves hopes that we see an influx of mini fridges masquerading as game consoles under the tree this year. Just a bit of magic for the festive season.