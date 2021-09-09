Mike Bithell to host Develop:Brighton 2021 Keynote

Share Facebook

Indie developer Mike Bithell will host a keynote fireside discussion about creativity alongside some of the UK’s top indie studios at Develop:Brighton 2021.

Bithell, who is known for his work on hit games such as John Wick Hex, Subsurface Circular and Thomas Was Alone, will be joined by White Paper Games studio head Pete Bottomley, Spiral Circus co-founders Tom Mead and Dom Clarke and and Chris Olsen, co-founder and Creative Director at Jumpship.

“While the pandemic has certainly impacted all aspects of the game development process, those studios that have embraced the work-from-home culture have ultimately been successful,” says Mike Bithell. “With lots of studios now adopting a remote/flexible working environment, we must all be mindful with our creative processes, which is what we’ll be exploring in this keynote.”

The talk will address how the panel were successful in continuing to develop games during the pandemic, sharing their creative processes and influences while discussing the triumphs and challenges of building new IP remotely.

This year’s Develop:Brighton returns to the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October 2021, after going all-digital last year.

Tickets are available now, available at a special Early Bird rate until September 15th – with an additional 10% discount for MCV/DEVELOP readers available with the code KVVKUJ.

“We are excited to be bringing the industry its first major opportunity to reconnect, share and learn together after a year apart,” says Andy Lane, Managing Director at organisers Tandem Events. “I am also looking forward to seeing how these incredible developers have continued to grow and innovate as teams – despite working remotely – to create some of the industry’s most interesting and unique projects.”