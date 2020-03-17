Miniclip acquires Eight Pixel Square 

Share Facebook

Miniclip has acquired Eight Pixel Square from Dundee company, Outplay, for an unspecified sum.

Derby-based Eight Pixels Square is best known for 2017’s Sniper Strike: Special Ops, which has clocked up almost 35 million downloads since launch. It was founded in 2012 by ex-Eurocom directors Hugh Binns and Tim Rogers and currently employs 50 staff.

“Our work with Outplay has given Eight Pixels Square a fantastic platform for future growth,” said studio director, Hugh Binns. “To now join the Miniclip family is a thrilling step forward for the evolution of Eight Pixels Studios, and allows us to tap in to untold resources and opportunities under Miniclip’s guidance.”

“We’ve had a very successful and enjoyable relationship with Hugh and Tim and the rest of the Eight Pixels Square team over the last three years but are delighted for them becoming part of the Miniclip family,” added Doug Hare, CEO & founder of Outplay.

“Eight Pixels Square are a hugely experienced development team, with over 30 years of development experience, and it is this depth of knowledge that will complement the Miniclip family so well”, said Jurgen Post, CEO of Miniclip. “With Eight Pixels Square as part of Miniclip, we now have an incredibly experienced resource base that can expand our offering into the mobile shooter genre, and we’re thrilled to see what the team delivers next.”

Miniclip appointed Jurgen Post as its new CEO back in January 2020 when the company’s former CEO, Rob Small – who co-founded the studio 18 years ago – moved on to a new role as president of Miniclip’s board where he will “provide support and guidance to the company and management team”.

Founded in 2001, Miniclip has generated in excess of 2.7 billion lifetime downloads and has more than 40 million daily active players.