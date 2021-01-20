Miniclip acquires Online Soccer Manager developer, Gamebasics

Share Facebook

Miniclip has announced the acquisition of Gamebasics, developer of the successful OSM (Online Soccer Manager) franchise. OSM was first launched in 2004 and since then has grown to become a leading soccer management game across both web and mobile.

Based out of Zoetermeer in the Netherlands, Gamebasics consists of a 60-person team, dedicated to developing the OSM franchise, plus new unannounced titles. Miniclip will support the studio in achieving its growth plans and continuing to build its development capabilities.

“Over the last couple of years, our team has worked hard to make Online Soccer Manager the success that it is today,” said Gamebasics CEO Jasper Schwartz. “Together, we have built a company and cultivated a culture that people want to be part of. Miniclip recognized this and valued this in the right way. We believe that Miniclip will give Gamebasics a push in executing our ambitions. Together we will be able to take OSM to new heights and expand our portfolio of games. This partnership is yet another confirmation that the gaming industry in the Netherlands plays an increasing role in our economy. It is an industry that will continue to grow and contribute to employment, careers and the wellbeing of people in the coming years.”

“Partnering with Gamebasics was really a “no-brainer” for us. We were impressed with the team from our first encounter. Both Miniclip and Gamebasics share a similar culture and a focus on casual games which we believe are key ingredients in helping us to unleash the gamer in everyone. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate and start this partnership”, said Jurgen Post, CEO of Miniclip.