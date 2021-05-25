Miniclip acquires Supersonic Software

Share Facebook

Miniclip has announced the acquisition of UK studio Supersonic Software and its publishing subsidiary Appynation.

Based in Leamington Spa, Supersonic is Miniclip’s fourth UK studio. Miniclip desribes the acquisition as “the perfect opportunity for Miniclip to move into the extremely popular puzzle genre.”

Supersonic, founded in 1988 by Pete Williamson and Andy Williamson, is the studio behind titles such as Puzzle Page and Picture Cross, and had previously worked on the Micro Machines IP.

“Having been independent for so long, joining a new partner is a very big deal for us,” said Pete Williamson, CEO of Supersonic. “We’ve always admired Miniclip and having had the opportunity to get to know them over a period of several years we’re really confident we’ve found the perfect partner for us. We’re excited to start working with Miniclip properly, tapping into their expertise and resources to take our company to the next level.” This sentiment was shared by Andy Williamson, who added “We’re looking forward immensely to becoming part of the Miniclip family. The expertise Miniclip can bring to our business will be invaluable – it will help us grow more quickly than we ever could as an independent studio. We’re confident Miniclip will respect our culture and indeed enhance it. It’s a very exciting step and one we’re very happy to take.”

“We have followed the journey of Pete and Andy and the team at Supersonic with great interest and are delighted to both welcome them to Miniclip and to support their growth within the puzzle category,” added Rob Small, Founder and President of Miniclip. “This genre is the natural companion to a number of others in which we operate and we see this as a great opportunity to widen our audience further. “