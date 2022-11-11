Miniclip has expanded its presence in the Netherlands

Share Facebook

Miniclip has announced that it has moved Miniclip Netherlands (formerly known as Gamebasics) into a newly refurbished office space in Zoetermeer, South Holland, after a ceremony where the swanky new location was officially opened by Mayor Michel Bezuijen on November 4, 2022.

The development studio was acquired by Miniclip in September 2020, and now currently employs over 70 staff. It will continue to work on titles like Online Soccer Manager and Football Head Coach, as well as assisting its flagship company with driving success on other pre-existing game titles like Mini Basketball and Mini Football through live operations work.

“We’re extremely proud of the work that Miniclip Netherlands has produced so far. Since the acquisition, we’ve rapidly deepened our relationship, in no small part due to our shared collaborative approach to culture and our passion for games.” said Saad Choudri, CEO of Miniclip. “The transition from Gamebasics to Miniclip Netherlands was an easy decision as we knew from the moment we started working with the team that we would do great things together. I’m delighted to officially introduce them as Miniclip Netherlands.”

“The endless support from the Miniclip team has been an incredible asset, and their extensive experience perfectly matches our proven ability to build audiences in Online Soccer Manager and Football Head Coach.” added Jasper Schwartz, from Miniclip Netherlands. “This is not just an exciting announcement for us, but for the games industry in the Netherlands. Miniclip Netherlands has an exciting future ahead of it, and we look forward to continuing to craft genre-defining titles.”