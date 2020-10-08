App Annie: Consumers spent $20bn on mobile games in Q3

Share Facebook

Consumers spent record figures on mobile titles in Q3 according to industry analyst App Annie. Continuing a consistent rise in mobile fortunes year on year.

Game downloads were up 15 per cent year on year to around 1bn a week, 14bn over the calendar quarter. With the bulk of those downloads being on Android, accounting for 11bn games.

However, it’s iOS, not Google Play, that leads in terms of gross consumer spend on games. While both stores saw five per cent rises in their takings year on year

Hyper-casual, puzzle and simulation genres lead the way, with ‘casual arcade’ title Among Us! Being a big winner. And based on current trends, consumer spending on mobile games will extend its lead over desktop and console gaming by 2.8x and 3.1x respectively, according to the analyst’s figures.