Kwalee looks to kickstart Bangalore’s hypercasual community

Seth Barton 8 hours ago Development News, Mobile, Publishing

UK-headquartered hypercasual game developer Kwalle today announced that it would be holding an inaugural ‘Kickstart with Kwalee’ event in Bangalore later this month. 

The idea is to leverage the company’s presence in the Indian city and engage with local game developers. Local independents will be able to attend a day-long event, with Kwalee offering mentorship and specialist knowledge. 

The hypercasual market demands a veritable torrent of new ideas, Kwalle notes that it prototypes and test tens of game ideas every day. So the publisher is always on the lookout for both new idea to partner on and new talent to work for it. 

 “We’re excited to find new developers to work with in India and for them to develop great mobile games for us to publish,” said David Darling, CEO of Kwalee. “Our experienced team can teach you most of what you need to know when it comes to hypercasual games – just be sure to bring energy and creativity!” 

To date the company’s games have been downloaded over 600m times, the most for a UK-headquarted publisher. Mobile hits include Draw It, Let’s Be Cops 3D, Rocket Sky! and Teacher Simulator.

