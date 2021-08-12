Top executives at EA-owned Glu Mobile will be moving on this month

Share Facebook

Glu Mobile, which was bought by EA back in February, today revealed via Gamesbeat, that top executives Nick Earl, CEO, and Eric Ludwig, COO, will be parting ways with the newly acquired company.

The announcement comes six months after the company was bought for $2.1bn. With the acquisition adding a huge slice (around $544m) to EA’s then $779m annual mobile receipts. EA plans to further expand its mobile stable with the ongoing acquisition of Golf Clash developer Playdemic.

Its mobile strategy is now in the hands of Jeff Karp, SVP mobile games, who rejoined EA a year ago after working at the likes of Zynga and Big Fish.

Speaking to Gamesbeat, Karp said of the transition: “This is something that Nick and Eric have been talking to us about for the past few months as they’re pursuing the next phases in their careers and lives. They’ve done an amazing job to help build the Glu business and culture. And it’s helped us a ton over the past few months with the transition. And this was really a decision that they made. We are excited about the company that they built.”

Glu Mobile is home to (in order of earnings): Design Home, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, Covet Fashion, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, Diner Dash, Disney’s Sorcerer’s Arena, plus WWE Universe (in soft launch), Deer Hunter, and more. It’s an impressively eclectic mixture.

“We see a massive growth opportunity ahead of us,” Karp said on the mobile business generally at EA. “Becoming a global powerhouse is something that we’re really taking to heart… We’re not just dependent on one game, which a lot of publishers are, but we really have the fuel and the ammunition to leverage that portfolio to become one of the top publishers in the industry.”