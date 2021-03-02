Vungle acquires GameRefinery to strengthen position under upcoming Apple privacy rules

Share Facebook

US mobile advertising platform Vungle today acquired GameRefinery, the Finnish gaming analytics company. The deal was made for an undisclosed sum.

GameRefinery is best known for its Game Intelligence platform, which provides retention and monetisation data for clients including Zynga, Rovia, King and more.

Vungle is particularly interested in this, as GameRefinery has data from across ten of thousands of apps, which will assist it with targeting advertising for its clients to deliver relevant campaigns after Apple’s upcoming IDFA changes, which come with iOS 14. These look to radically change the advertising landscape for mobile users on Apple devices and could potentially raise the cost of user acquisition for mobile games publishers.

“Together, Vungle, GameRefinery, and Algolift offer the only platform that speaks to game and product teams in the development process, marketing, UA, and growth teams in the scaling stage, and data teams when measuring and refining outcomes,” said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Vungle. “We are excited to welcome a remarkable GameRefinery team to the Vungle family and have never been stronger in our position as the trusted guide for developers.”

“At GameRefinery, we are very proud to have built a differentiated mobile game analytics platform to help our clients excel at game development, creative performance, and targeting,” said Markus Råmark, Co-founder and CEO of GameRefinery. “We couldn’t be more excited to join Vungle’s team with our shared vision of building leading-edge game analytics and proprietary creative intelligence to help game developers design, advertise, and monetize their mobile games.”

“The combined offering will enable Vungle to touch our advertisers across multiple areas of our platform with deeper creative analysis and insights, contextual targeting recommendations, and reporting,” said Martin Price, Vice President of Product at Vungle. “Given the privacy-related changes to iOS 14 and the industry at large, it is more important now than ever to find inventive ways of understanding the context of an ad placement and driving better creative targeting. The GameRefinery acquisition gives us a richer suite of data to let us do exactly that.”

“GameRefinery and Vungle are both integral partners for Huuuge Games and have also helped grow our loyal user base over the past few years,” said Anton Gauffin, CEO of Huuuge Games. ”Both companies are very aligned with what mobile game developers are looking for; the fact that they have now joined forces now means that we will have access to a fantastic arsenal of tools that will help us grow even further in a post-IDFA, contextual world.”