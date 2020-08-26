Monstrum 2 wins Ukie’s UK Game of the Show

Share Facebook

Junkfish’s survival horror title Monstrum 2 was the winner of Ukie’s UK Game of the Show, and will go on to represent the UK in the ‘Eurovision of games’ on Friday.

The event took place on Monday the 24th of August, pitting 15 unreleased games produced in the UK against one another in a fierce (but friendly) competition, streamed live on Ukie’s Twitch channel.

As winner, Junkfish’s Monstrum 2 is both the UK Game of the Show for Gamescom 2020, and will go on to represent the country in the first ever EuroPlay contest.

“A huge congratulations to Junkfish on winning UK Game of the Show,” said Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie. All 15 entries for Games of the Show representing AAA to small indies and everything in between really showcased the amazing companies we have making games right here in the UK. ”

Monstrum II is a fantastic example of the kind of games coming out of the incredibly creative and talented teams we have in the UK and I know they will have all our support up and down the country when they represent the UK on Friday in the Europlay Games Contest.”

As Twist states, the Europlay Games Contest will take place this Friday, with registration available here. Described as the ‘Eurovision of games,’ the event will see 15 games from 15 countries compete to be the first-ever Europlay champion.

“We couldn’t believe it when we heard Monstrum 2 had won the UK Game of the Show competition!” said Junkfish. “We are so grateful to everyone who voted, and to all our amazing fellow finalists. None of this would’ve been possible without the support of our wonderful community. This opportunity means the world to us, and we will do our best to do all of you proud at EuroPlay and beyond!”