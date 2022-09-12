“Mr. Battlefield” Lars Gustavsson is leaving EA DICE

Share Facebook

Lars Gustavsson is leaving Battlefield developer DICE, according to a report by GameSpot.

Gustavsson has worked on Battlefield for the last 20 years, having joined DICE in the year 2000 and worked there ever since. He is affectionately known as “Mr. Battlefield” by fans of the long-running war shooter series. It is not yet known what he will do next.

“I’ve dedicated a substantial portion of my life to Battlefield and I’m very proud to have helped shape this franchise into what it is today. However, I think it’s time for something new. Thank you for all your support over the years, especially to all the extremely talented co-workers I’ve had the pleasure to work with and, above all, the love and support from the community,” said Gustavsson.

“I’m sure I speak for both of us when I say we’re excited to pass the baton to the next generation of Battlefield creators at DICE, Ripple Effect, Industrial Toys, and Ridgeline Games, and to see how the series evolves in their capable hands — you are ready to do this! Farewell and don’t forget to play the objective!”

Alongside this news, EA also announced a new studio led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto called Ridgeline Games, and that it would work on developing an upcoming Battlefield campaign.