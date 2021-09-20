MY.GAMES acquires hyper-casual publisher Mamboo Games

Share Facebook

MY.GAMES has announced today that it has acquired hyper-casual publisher and developer Mamboo Games.

As part of the deal, MY.GAMES is paying more than $2 million at close, as well as a deferred payment, the amount of which will be determined depending on the business performance. Following the deal’s completion, MY.GAMES is now the majority owner of Mamboo Games.

The Minsk-based Mamboo Games has 35 employees and has recently expanded its portfolio with a new genre of hybrid casual games, which includes Viking Life: Wild North; Scary Pranks: Horror Puzzle Survival; Space Rover: Space Taikon; Shift Princess: Fairies and Princesses. One of Mamboo’s most successful titles, Shift Race, reached 15 million installs in the first three months after release.

“In October 2020, we invested in Mamboo Games, and during this time the team has performed well, releasing a new commercially successful release every month,” said Vasily Maguryan, CEO of MY.GAMES. “There is a symbiosis between MY.GAMES’ expertise in mid-core games and Mamboo Games’ expertise which allows us to create successful projects in the hybrid casual genre. We clearly understand how it is important to have flexibility and mobility today in the hyper casual market and will effectively scale Mamboo’s business and provide them with all the advantages of an MY.GAMES’ open partner environment.”

“We see how hyper-casual games are in demand among the audience – in 2020 the hyper casual games market grew by 104% and reached $3 billion, and we will continue to develop and expand in this segment and offer new solutions,” added Ivan Leshkevich, CEO of Mamboo Games. “MY.GAMES has huge expertise and a diversified portfolio across their thirteen studios and we have already launched several joint projects by working with some of them. We are confident that our partnership will allow us to realise our potential and give users new, globally successful hits.”