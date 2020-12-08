MY.GAMES buys minority stake in mobile studios Appyfurious, Purple Games and AppLife

Share Facebook

MY.GAMES Venture Capital (MGVC) has announced that it is investing in three mobile studios – Belarus-based Appyfurious and Purple Games, as well as publisher and developer AppLife. MGVC has bought a minority stake in these studios, bringing the number of MGVC’s partner studios to 34.

MGVC is Russian video game company My.Games’ investment division, which was founded in 2017 with the goal “to search for international promising developments in the gaming industry and promote the expansion of products to the global market.”

Appyfurious is a 75-person studio founded in 2017, which has released around 20 apps with a total of more than 40 million installs. Its first game, Bounceville Stories, was released in January 2020. Purple Games meanwhile has 20 employees, and its first title, Greenvale, is in soft launch on Google Play and the App Store, with its full release planned for 2021.

Finally, AppLife has achieved more than 10 million installs of its flagship game, Parking Escape, on Google Play and the App Store. Less than two years later, the studio expanded to 30 employees and launched several casual and hyper-casual games, including Basketball Clash, Island Adventure, Xtreme Drive, Pop Rings, and the eTrainDog app.

“We are helping studios grow by sharing our expertise and insights” said Ilya Karpinsky, head of MGVC and MY.GAMES CSO. “Our priority has always been to invest into talented teams and professionals, as opposed to the product. The end result is what we achieve together. We are confident that MGVC’s support, coupled with access to the company’s ecosystem, will lead the studios to success.”