MY.GAMES full year results up by 30 per cent to $500m

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Today Moscow-based MY.GAMES reported its full year results. The group grew by 30 per cent year on year with revenues reaching $562m The publisher is part of the larger Mail.ru internet business, and accounted for 38 per cent of the group’s revenues.

The company is best known for its Warface series of games. And released nine new titles in 2020: Warface: GO, Warface: Breakout, Warface on Nintendo Switch, Zero City, World Above, Dino Squad, Storigton Hall, Grand Hotel Mania, Rush Royale.

Total worldwide audience was pegged at 770m, up by 165m over the year. With the company targeting user acquisition across its titles, and noted that War Robots alone reached 184m lifetime downloads, with revenues growing by 30 per cent in its seventh year.

MY.GAMES also provided UK growth figures with paying PC users revenues up by 21 per cent and Uk advertising revenue up by 17 per cent, although not total figures were provided. Key titles in the UK included Conqueror’s Blade, Grand Hotel Mania and War Robots.

Warface reached 109mn players worldwide across all platforms and remained a top three revenue generator for the company while also being launched in new markets (including Turkey). Warface on consoles reached 23m installs with cross-play available across PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.

“We managed to build a rapidly growing business with our own ecosystem of products and services at its heart thanks to constant experiments in development, strategic development of our own IP, effective franchise management, marketing, and regular successful M&A deals. Our passion is to develop and offer games designed for the widest possible audience, and today our portfolio includes games in the most popular genres in the world, especially on mobile. We strive to consistently expand our catalogue for all platforms, maintain diversity, and add products designed for a wide variety of users. We start 2021 from a solid foundation upon which to achieve our objective of increasing revenue and our EBITDA, we will be supported in this goal by our successful franchises, recently launched projects and the team of talented professionals here at MY.GAMES,” said Vasily Maguryan, CEO MY.GAMES.