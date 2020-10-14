MY.GAMES invests in Mamboo Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

MY.GAMES has made an investment mobile hyper-casual games developer and publisher Mamboo Games, buying a minority investment in the studio. The partnership between the two companies is intended to expand MY.GAMES’ hyper-casual department and publisher portfolio.

Mamboo Games, based in Belarus, was founded just this year, but has already secured more than ten exclusive contracts with studios – offering a range of services, such as transparent marketing analytics, automated User Acquisition systems, project dashboard access 24/7, predictive ad monetization models, and others. Mamboo Games also has its own development team ready to share experience and help other studios with their projects.

“Our business approach is based on maximizing transparency in the relationship between the developer and publisher. Our company is built on the foundation where the team is key. MY.GAMES fully supports this approach, so we are confident that our partnership will be highly effective,” said Ivan Leshkevich, Mamboo Games CEO.

One of the studio’s top projects, Billion Builders is already enjoying the benefits of scaling. Its Apple Store rating is currently around 4.6, with a 56% Day 1 retention rate.

“The volume of the hyper-casual games market continues to rise every year, reaching around $1.2 billion in 2020. We are also seeing this growth first-hand: we received more than 250 applications from developers within the first month after launching our own hyper-casual department. This is why we decided to expand this business unit, and that’s where our cooperation with Mamboo Games comes in,” said Elena Grigoryan, MY.GAMES CMO.