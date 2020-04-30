MY.GAMES launches publishing programme for hyper-casual games

Share Facebook

MY.GAMES, the publisher behind titles such as Hustle Castle, War Robots and Left to Survive, has launched a publishing programme aimed at developers behind hyper-casual titles.

The programme is intended to provide hyper-casual developers with product and marketing expertise throughout the product cycle, and will provide up to $50,000 per project to drive development plus marketing budget for reaching tens of millions of installs. MY.GAMES has set aside a total of $10 million for development and marketing costs up until the end of 2020.

The programme will also provide support in regards to validating market and product hypotheses against real users, consulting on the best product practices, market trends, providing user acquisition and maximising advertising monetisation.

Studios who become a part of the programme will maintain autonomy on decision making and net profit will be split up to 60/40 (in favour of the developer) after launch on projects started in 2020.

“MY.GAMES has more than 13 years’ experience developing and publishing games, with some of our most successful, revenue-generating titles on mobile,” commented Elena Grigoryan, CMO at MY.GAMES. “We are excited and ready to use that expertise and understanding of the market to partner with developers in the hyper-casual space, a market that generates billions of dollars every year. By launching this publishing programme, we are looking for studios with ambition, creativity and drive, where we can add our expertise to create games played by millions.”

MY.GAMES recently became Europe’s third most successful mobile app publisher by revenue, with the company stating that earnings from its mobile titles accounted for 62 per cent of its total revenue in 2019, 92 per cent of which come from outside of its native Russia.

“Mobile games published by the group’s gaming brand have contributed significantly to this rise”, the company said. “The My.Games team has focused on building a greater presence in global markets and consolidating its position as a leading developer and publisher of titles with international appeal over the last 10 years.”

Additionally, the company has seen a boost from the COVID-19 lockdown, MY.GAMES has reported a revenue growth of 13.4 per cent YoY in Q1 2020 to RUB 7,896 million ($115m).

Developers can apply for the partnership programme here.