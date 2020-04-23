MY.GAMES reports over 20% revenue increase during COVID-19 pandemic

Share Facebook

Publisher MY.GAMES has reported a revenue growth of 13.4 per cent YoY in Q1 2020 to RUB 7,896 million ($115m). The revenue growth for March alone spiked to over 20 per cent, likely due to the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the crisis, MY.GAMES has fast-tracked certain features to their store, such as a new messenger, multi-profile accounts, as well as Twitch and Mixer streaming integration. The resulted in a 25 per cent jump in traffic to the store at the end of March. Over 615,000 unique users have used the messenger since its launch on March 24, opening it 3.2 million times. More than a third of users tried the multi-profile function.

The publisher’s titles have also seen an increase in engagement in terms of DAU and CCU on both PC and consoles. Online first person shooter Warface saw a boost in daily audience numbers in Europe, with DAU growing 45 per cent in late March. MMO Conqueror’s Blade also saw DAU growth of 75 per by the end of March. New registrations for Conqueror’s Blade spiked by 267 per cent MoM in March, reaching 2.6 million, while Warface saw a 70 per cent increase in registrations compared to February.

As of Q1, 66 per cent of the company’s revenues come from mobile titles. Hustle Castle current sits at 58 million downloads, with a new daily revenue record of RUB 128m ($1.7m) on April 15.

Additionally, the The American Dad! Apocalypse Soon mobile game sits at 4.5 million installs, while Left to Survive has 22 million downloads.

“MY.GAMES accounted for 35 per cent of all Mail.ru Group revenue in Q1 2020, with 69% of MMO revenue generated by our international audiences,” commented Vasily Maguryan, CEO of MY.GAMES.

“While it has been a great start to the year, the safety of our players and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak is now a priority. We have implemented new working procedures to help all our teams continue making great games during this period of self-isolation. Along with our employee support, we launched different initiatives to help gamers stop the spread of COVID-19. We plan to continue work on these activities in Q2.”

