MY.GAMES store to offer 90/10 split to game developers

MY.GAMES has announced that they are offering a new commission plan to developers who distribute their game through the MY.GAMES store. The new plan offers a 90/10 revenue split, with 90 per cent of the revenue going to the developer, and applies to all purchases that have been made through the developer’s advertising campaigns.

To qualify for the revenue increase, developers must generate a trackable link through the “Developer Account” area on the MY.GAMES Store. This link is then available to be used in advertising campaigns, and purchases made through this link will automatically provide 90 per cent of revenue to the developer.

Developers can also track their game’s metrics through the “Developer Account” area, which includes click-through-rates, registrations, paying users and returning user numbers. This data can then be used to maximize the effectiveness of their ad campaigns, as well as accessing the higher revenue split.

“This month marks the one year anniversary of MY.GAMES. We want to celebrate a fantastic first year by sharing our success with our developers,” said Rodion Kotelnikov, Head of MY.GAMES Store. “We will increase revenue share to all teams willing to promote their games on our platform. The metadata we provide will give them clear evidence of traffic generated by their marketing strategies.