MY.GAMES Venture Capital invests in three new studios

MY.GAMES Venture Capital (MGVC) has invested in three studios: VOX, Tworogue Games, and Wideview Games.

The total investment amounts to $3 million. MGVC has acquired minority stakes in each studio, with options to purchase control later.

The Moscow-based Tworogue Games currently has 17 employees, and is working on a ‘mid-core mobile free-to-play hero collector RPG,’ which is planned for release in 2022.

WideView Games meanwhile, which is based in Minsk, was founded in 2016 and is developing two mobile casual F2P games scheduled for release next year.

Founded in 2020, VOX studio is unrelated to games, and is behind a voice-based dating app.

“We look at the market as a whole and invest in studios that work in genres with high reach and revenue potential. At the same time, we specifically focus on genres that we do not yet have in the MY.GAMES portfolio, which could significantly expand our expertise. One of our development goals is to diversify the gaming portfolio to the fullest with the possibility of further integrating the partner studios’ products into the group’s single ecosystem,” Executive Producer at MGVC Nikita Matsokin said.