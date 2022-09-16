Mythical Games has released the first Web3 game on the Epic Games Store

Share Facebook

UK game developer Mythical Games has put Blankos Block Party into early access on the Epic Games Store ahead of a full game launch on September 28, 2022. It uses the blockchain to let users sell their digital items in an in-game marketplace that runs on the Mythical Platform, which makes it the first Web3 Game to launch on the online shop.

Blankos Block Party was co-developed by Mythical Games and Third Kind Games, and is a free-to-play multiplayer party game with a focus on collecting and creating unique Blankos. Blankos are a bit like a digital version of popular vinyl toys (like Funko Pops) that take part in mini-games that involve things like racing, shooting, collecting, and fighting.

“We’ve had a blast watching the Blankos community grow in size and creativity since our launch,” said Jamie Jackson, Chief Creative Officer at Mythical Games. “On the eve of our full launch, we’re excited to welcome the Epic Games Store community to our vibrant player-base which has already created over one million accounts thus far.”

In the past, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has said that it is up to developers to decide how much they want to embrace the blockchain, and that he would not stand in the way of games utilising it from appearing on the Epic Games Store.

“Developers should be free to decide how to build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them,” said Sweeney on Twitter. “I believe stores and operating system makers shouldn’t interfere by forcing their views onto others. We definitely won’t.”

If you’d like to find out more information on Blankos Block Party, you should check out their official website.