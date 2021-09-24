N64 and Mega Drive games are coming to a new Nintendo Switch online ‘expansion pack.’

A collection of N64 and Mega Drive games will be joining Nintendo Switch Online’s library, as part of an upcoming new tier for the system.

The new tier, exhaustingly titled Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, was announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, and will feature N64 and Mega Drive games as part of the subscription service.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier will launch in late October this year, with an exact date and pricing details expected soon.

The N64 library will launch with a number of Nintendo’s classic titles, such as Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Lylat Wars/Star Fox 64, Sin and Punishment, Dr Mario 64, Mario Tennis, WinBack and Yoshi’s Story.

Post launch, the N64 library will be expanded with Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, Paper Mario and F-Zero X.

The Mega Drive lineup meanwhile features Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master and Strider.

In a post-direct press release, Nintendo confirmed that some titles, such as Mario Kart 64, will support online multiplayer.

Additionally, Nintendo will be selling N64 and Mega Drive Switch controllers for $49.99 each.