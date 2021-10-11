Nacon acquires Ishtar Games, launches new indie label

Share Facebook

Nacon has announced the 100% acquisition of French studio Ishtar Games.

To accompany the acquisition, Nacon will also be creating a new indie publishing label in order to “develop the creation and marketing of high-potential “independent” games,” which will be managed by Ishtar Games.

The studio is known for its work on Dead in Bermuda, Dead in Vinland and the recent The Last Spell – a tactical RPG that is currently in Early Access.

Following the acquisition, Ishtar Games will retain its editorial independence, while benefitting from Nacon’s marketing support. Matthieu Richez, senior executive, co-founder of the studio and Creative Director will continue to lead the team at Ishtar Games, which is composed of around 30 people based in Lille and Bordeaux.

“This acquisition and the creation of the label demonstrate NACON’s ambition and desire to offer high quality games developed by and for gamers. The Ishtar Games team will allow us to progress in the independent games segment” says Mr. Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of NACON.

“This new adventure gives a boost to the strategy we put in place five years ago. We are all the more enthusiastic as it is a logical evolution, in the continuity of our know-how” says Matthieu Richez, President and co-founder of Ishtar Games. “The confidence that NACON places in us to carry out this both ambitious and disruptive approach of creating a label of independent games supporting our values is the guarantee of an intelligent and motivating collaboration for our teams. We will finally have the means to fully express our creativity and aim for excellence, to the delight of our players. ”

Final completion of the transaction remains subject to usual conditions precedent being met.