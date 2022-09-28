nDreams is increasing all salaries by £1,000 to address UK’s rising energy bills

Share Facebook

nDreams has calculated a £795 per-household deficit in government support packages and has announced a plan to increase salaries to help its 180 staff cover their increased winter fuel costs.

Under the changes current staff salaries at nDreams, and those for vacant permanent roles, will see increases by £1,000 each. Part-time staff will also receive a pro-rated pay increase. These increases are permanent, and are not considered a one-time cost of living bonus.

nDreams also says it is “challenging others in the games industry to take similar action, where possible” so that the industry can be supported through the cost of living crisis causing stress and discomfort for many people throughout the United Kingdom.

“As a company, we’ve always focused heavily on initiatives to support our team members’ mental health,” said Tamsin O’Luanaigh, nDreams’ Chief People Officer. “The significance of financial wellbeing as a key part of this conversation is something we have never shied away from, and so ensuring that our team members are well-compensated and protected against the rising costs of energy has been a priority for us.”

“After careful calculations, we are happy that our approach is the right one to ease the concerns of our team members and to make up for the limitations of the government’s support package.”

If you like the sound of these changes and would like to work at nDreams, you can find their current job listings over on their official website.