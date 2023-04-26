NetEase Games announces Anchor Point Studios

Share Facebook

NetEase Games has announced that it will open a brand new studio in Spain.

It will be called Anchor Point Studios, and has been founded by game director and designer Paul Ehreth, who has worked on popular games like Control and Halo. Other employees that have already joined the team have worked on recent hits like Ghost of Tsushima, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Division, so we expect to see big things from them in the next few years.

Anchor Point will specialise in developing action adventure games for both console and PC, and intends to hire around 100 people from Europe and North America. The team is currently looking to recruit developers, technical artists and designers, and is open to in-person, remote and hybrid working arrangements on a candidate by candidate basis.

“We’re so excited to officially drop our anchor in Barcelona, the hometown of my great-grandparents, and start building a strong team for our journey of exploration together with NetEase Games. Our studio’s motto is ‘Per Aspera, Ad Astra’ [‘through hardships, to the stars’] because we want to build an adventure that will stay fresh and provide a unique experience that will surprise and delight people each time they play, and I want us to acknowledge the challenges we are setting out to face. We’re grateful to NetEase Games for giving us the creative freedom and resources to build this interconnected world that will expand beyond games and reach into other mediums as well,” said Ehreth.

“When we met Paul, we immediately realised he had the passion to create truly magical worlds, with experiences that are surprising and offer something new every single time they are played. At NetEase Games, we believe in giving creators the ability to build games of lasting quality that will be played for many years to come. We know Anchor Point Studios is reaching for the stars and we’ll make every effort to help them get there,” added Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games.

If you’d like to learn more about Anchor Point Studios and the jobs available, you can find out more over on their official website.