NetEase has invested in Rebel Wolves

Rebel Wolves has announced that it has secured a strategic investment from NetEase Games, and they now have a minority stake in the developer.

The studio in Warsaw, Poland was announced in February 2022, and is working towards creating single-player, narrative-driven RPGs for PCs and consoles based on their own intellectual properties. Several members of the development team worked on AAA RPG hits like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

“We’re delighted to welcome NetEase Games as our new shareholder and partner. Having one of the leading global game companies get behind our vision is a great confidence boost and validation for the entire team at Rebel Wolves,” said Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, CEO, game director, and co-founder at Rebel Wolves. “Funding provided by NetEase was the last missing piece needed to go full throttle. With resources available to build a world-class AAA game, we can now focus on what matters most: development.”

“It’s exceedingly rare to have the opportunity to work with an all-star team from the beginning of their journey. Everyone at NetEase Games has been an admirer of the Rebel Wolves team and their previous work. We quickly discovered our common passion for making great games and their long-term vision for creating a sustainable and creative studio aligns with our strategy of incubating talented creators who are passionate about gaming.” said Simon Zhu, president of global partnerships and investments at NetEase Games. “We look forward to having a fruitful collaboration with Rebel Wolves and can’t wait to see how the team will leverage their extensive experience to create even more immersive games enjoyed by fans all over the world.”

Despite their investment by NetEase Games, Rebel Wolves remains independent and will continue their work on their as yet untitled “dark fantasy RPG with a focus on storytelling and accommodating the players’ choices” with full creative control and ownership of the title.

They are also currently recruiting for people to work on the game, and support remote work, on-site, and hybrid employment models. If you’d like to apply at Rebel Wolves, their job openings are listed on their official website.