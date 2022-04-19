Network N invests in Roucan, following a successful W.A.S.D

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Following the successful launch of their new consumer event W.A.S.D, organisers Roucan have announced that Network N have bought a major stake in the business.

Network N, who was already a media partner for the event, will work closely with Roucan on future events and initiatives. On which point, Roucan have teased another new event, which is due to be announced in the next couple of weeks.

“This is great timing for Roucan and we’ve got plans for next year’s show already,” said David Lilley, Founder of Roucan. “Network N have been a great media partner for the show and we’re delighted to be teaming up with them in an even bigger way.”

“We’re delighted and humbled to be partnered with Roucan as they build their business,” added Tim Edwards, CEO of Network N. “WASD was a triumph. And it’s just the start of Roucan’s journey.”

W.A.S.D, which took place during London Games Week from the 7th-9th April, was the first UK consumer games event post-Omicron. It was a great few days, with MCV/DEVELOP in attendance (alongside 5,000 other attendees over the three days) at the beloved Tobacco Dock in London, reconnecting with friends new and old – as well as getting hands-on with some incredible upcoming games.

In its debut event, W.A.S.D featured 125 games, including global firsts from the likes of Team 17 with Marauders, Devolver with Trek to Yomi and Cult of the Lamb and SEGA with Two Point Campus.

London Games Festival also hosted Games Market London at W.A.S.D, bringing the event to Tobacco Docks for the first time – with over 1,000 meetings taking place at the inaugural event.