New Canadian studio, Beans, established by former Ubisoft developers

Two former Ubisoft developers, Gabriela Salvatore and Dean Evans, have founded a new games studio in Canada.

Announced during Devolver Digital’s Devolver Direct presentation, the new studio is based in Toronto, Canada. The studio is already working on an unannounced title, to be published by Devolver Digital. The studio is currently hiring, and available positions can be found via Beans’ incredibly 90’s website. (We recommend your turn your speakers up for this one).

“Beans is a new-age interactive media ensemble specialising in the creation of modern computer entertainment located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada,” reads the website. “We’re currently working on an unannounced new IP with the help of our friends at Devolver Digital.”

Salvatore left Ubisoft in 2016, after four years at the company, where she worked on titles such as working as a game designer on Far Cry 5 and Primal, motion capture production on For Honor, as well as a story consultant on Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Following her time as Ubisoft, Salvatore worked at Creative Assembly, as a game designer on the Total War franchise.

Evans meanwhile left Ubisoft in 2018 after 12 years at the company, where he worked on titles such as Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

“A lot of people have been complaining about the AAA business and the lack of risk-taking, that I’d be a total fucking hypocrite if I moved forward and didn’t take any risks,” said Evans upon leaving Ubisoft. “So fuck it, I think I might go out and set up my own studio and see where that goes.”