New gaming tech start-up, Skrmiish enters the online tournament market

A new gaming tech start-up, Skrmiish has just launched. Skrmiish is the world’s first app-driven platform that “allows streamers, online gamers, teams and brands to create and monetize their own competitive experience anytime, anywhere.”

Battle royale titles Fortnite and PUBG are both live on Skrmiish for its beta launch, which is available to download now. Skrmiish was founded by by Chris Heaton (CEO) and Roland Reed (CPO).

“With the rise in the popularity of streamers and the resulting cross-over into the mainstream, we identified a real need for better management and matchmaking systems in order to increase engagement with streamers and the communities they represent” commented Roland Reed, CPO at Skrmiish. “Everyone who works in the video games industry understands what a unique medium it is, with endless variety. There is a game, community and streamer for everyone out there.”

The app will allow livestream viewers to play a game along with a streamer, engaging with their leaderboards and “unlock all the rewards that come with that.” Players will be able to compete on their terms and choose their own stakes with the app’s built in Leaderboard Point (LP) matchmaker system. Players can choose to play against their friends, other users, or their favourite streamers in 1v1 Kill Race challenges. Results are automated through the app, minimizing any unnecessary qualms between players.

“Creating Skrmiish required building innovative technology from scratch. This has been an incredible two-year journey with an exceptional and dedicated team of people”. Said Chris Heaton, CEO. “We are excited to unleash Skrmiish to the world, elevating the core gameplay experience that players love, alongside the streamers they so passionately follow. Our aim with this platform is that inviting people to “Skrmiish” becomes a common part of the gaming community’s vocabulary.”

For streamers meanwhile, the app promises to drive quality viewer engagement and improve monetisation of their communities in a “unique professional vs amateur (ProAM) style game experience.”