New industry quiz night kicks off a national hunt for the brainiest devs

From the team behind Game Dev Heroes comes a new community event for Developers and Publishers: Dev Pub Quiz.

Based on your traditional pub quiz, this will contain rounds on video games, industry knowledge and other topics covering sports, film, music and current affairs.

The first Dev Pub Quiz will be held in London at The Generator on December 1st, sponsored by PTW and Avatar Games Recruitment.

Vicky Vasiliauskaite, Events Manager at Analog Events, hopes this will be the first of many.

“I’m excited to get this up and running, and always enjoy an excellent Quiz Night – fingers crossed this becomes a popular community event, and we can take it on the road to see which game cluster has the brainiest minds!

We have already booked six teams – it will be a great night and a brief respite from the World Cup.”

For more details on how to book a team visit the link here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/ e/dev-pub-quiz-tickets- 416598947667

For sponsorship, email vicky@analogbizdev.com