New Kickstarter project from Suikoden creators raises £1 million on its first day

The recently announced Kickstarter project for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, has raised over £1 million in under 24 hours. This means the project is now fully-funded, with still a month left to raise additional funds.

During the Kickstarter’s launch yesterday, the game reached its funding goal of ¥53.8 million within three hours.

The game is being developed by Rabbit and Bear Studios, a new studio established by industry veterans and former Suikoden creators Yoshitaka Murayama, Junko Kawano, Osamu Komuta and Junichi Murakami. The project marks the first collaboration between Murayama and Kawano in over 25 years.

Eiyuden Chronicle is intended as an ode to classic JRPGs from the era of the original Playstation, and will feature “classic JRPG exploration and battles in high-resolution 2.5D graphics, pixel-based characters, a story of war and friendship, a diverse cast of 100 unique heroes to join the protagonist’s endeavor, and a fortress building system to grow their army.”

The Kickstarter’s description of the game reads: “Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values.

“By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there.”

The game was originally aiming to release on PC, but has now hit its additional stretch goals to bring the game to other platforms, including next-gen consoles such as the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Eiyuden Chronicle is expected to be released in autumn 2022.