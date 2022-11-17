New speakers and sessions have been announced for devcom’s fall summits

Additions have been made to the line-up of fall summit speakers at devcom.

devcom’s fall summit speaker sessions are free to watch online between November 28 and November 30, 2022. Each session will speak about various game development experiences and systems. Talk topics include AI-generated art, character animation, creating your studio’s custom tech, interactive cinematics, lighting and more.

The new additions are as follows:

Iteration in Games

by Moe Adam Genedabi, Ramesh Balachandran, and Mansoor Anwar from Streamline Studios

AI Movement in Dying Light 2: Stay Human

by Jakub Bentkowski from Techland

How to create a Video Game from a Comic Book

by Zeno Colangelo from Tmesis Studio

Behavior Places – Breathing Life into the World of Dying Light 2: Stay Human

by Jacek Szymonek from Techland

If you’d like to check out the full list of speakers, that information can be found here. The rest of the full Twitch schedule for the devcom fall summits will be announced next week. Additional talks and panels will be available to stream on the gamescom biz community platform.

If you’d like to register to watch devcom, you can do so here for free.