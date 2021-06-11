New studio Deviation Games signs with PlayStation to develop a new IP, led by former Call of Duty: Black Ops devs

Share Facebook

One of the reveals at last night’s Summer Games Festival was the announcement of Deviation Games, a new studio led by Treyarch alumni Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell.

Both Anthony and Blundell have experience working on the Call of Duty franchise, with Blundell being one of the creators of Call of Duty’s zombies mode.

The studio has signed with PlayStation for their debut game, to develop an original IP. Further details about the game are thin on the ground for now, as CEO Dave Anthony notes in a PlayStation blog post:

“I know what you’re thinking as you read this. What kind of game are we making? How long have we already been working on it? Is it story based? Multiplayer? Co-op? Or all of the above and more? When is it coming out? While I can confirm development is already underway, it’s really early for us to be going into specific details.”

“We’re drawing on what we’ve learned over our collective decades making games, but we’re also out to make something fresh and brimming with innovation like you’ve never experienced before. We’re not afraid to say that our ambitions are super high: we’re setting out to make a huge, content-rich game with a focus on a lot of action and a lot of energy, but let’s leave it at that for now and hopefully it won’t be long before we can share more.”