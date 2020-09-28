New Xbox app allows users to stream Xbox One games to iOS

Share Facebook

Microsoft is set to release a new Xbox app update on iOS, adding the ability to stream Xbox One games to iPhones.

That’s according to The Verge, who report that the app will arrive on the App Store soon, bringing a remote play feature to iPhones. Users will be able to play games from their own Xbox One consoles on their iPhones, over their Wi-Fi or mobile connection. The feature is similar to Sony’s own PS4 Remote play feature, which is also available on iOS and Android.

The app takes control of the user’s Xbox, meaning the user can remotely start their console from outside of their home, and the Xbox will start up without a sound or lighting up.

The app was launched in Beta on Android devices a few days ago, and appears to be compatible with the upcoming Xbox Series S and X consoles as well.

The app is not, however, Microsoft’s streaming service xCloud, which Microsoft has been unsuccessful in getting onto Apple’s App Store. Apple recently updated their rules as an olive branch to streaming services such as xCloud and Stadia, but the rules still effectively bar them from operating as intended.