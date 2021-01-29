Ninja Theory is moving on from Bleeding Edge to focus on new projects

Chris Wallace 12 hours ago Business News, Highlight

There will be no further updates coming for team-based multiplayer title Bleeding Edge, according to Ninja Theory (via Eurogamer).

The developer broke the news over Twitter, announcing that it was moving on from the game in order to focus on other projects, such as Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project.

Bleeding Edge was released just last year, in March 2020. It saw significant interest at launch thanks to Game Pass, but saw a mixed critical reception, with reviews criticising its lack of content.

Ninja Theory did deliver updates to the game over the past year, such as the addition of a new character. However this was not successful in maintaining the game’s playerbase, with Steamcharts showing a falling playerbase since launch.

The game remains playable on Xbox and PC.

Tags

About Chris Wallace

Chris is MCV/DEVELOP's staff writer, joining the team after graduating from Cardiff University with a Master's degree in Magazine Journalism. He can regrettably be found on Twitter at @wallacec42, where he mostly explores his obsession with the Life is Strange series, for which he refuses to apologise.

Check Also

Epic Games Store hits over 160 million users

Epic Games has released its Epic Games Store year in review, revealing that the platform has now reached over 160 million users

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia