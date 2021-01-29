Ninja Theory is moving on from Bleeding Edge to focus on new projects

There will be no further updates coming for team-based multiplayer title Bleeding Edge, according to Ninja Theory (via Eurogamer).

The developer broke the news over Twitter, announcing that it was moving on from the game in order to focus on other projects, such as Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project.

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos! — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) January 28, 2021

Bleeding Edge was released just last year, in March 2020. It saw significant interest at launch thanks to Game Pass, but saw a mixed critical reception, with reviews criticising its lack of content.

Ninja Theory did deliver updates to the game over the past year, such as the addition of a new character. However this was not successful in maintaining the game’s playerbase, with Steamcharts showing a falling playerbase since launch.

The game remains playable on Xbox and PC.