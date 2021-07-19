Nintendo denies that it’s working on a new Switch model, following the OLED

Share Facebook

Nintendo has taken to Twitter to deny reports that the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would sell at a higher profit margin than the previous Switch, and stressed that it currently has no plans for launching a fourth Switch model.

The denial is referring to a Bloomberg report from July 14th, which reported that the Switch OLED Model cost just $10 more to manufacture, despite selling for an additional $50.

We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time. (2/2) — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) July 19, 2021

“A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch,” said Nintendo. “To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect.

“We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch(OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”

Of course “at this time” isn’t to say that they will never release a new Switch model, though Nintendo does seem to be trying to stamp out any surviving “Switch Pro” rumours that resulted in some fans expressing disappointment following the OLED Model’s announcement.

The OLED Model was announced earlier this month, boasting a 7 inch OLED screen and other small additions, such as improved audio and a wider, adjustable stand. Absent from the device, however, is any mention of 4K capability – which had been heavily rumoured prior to the console’s reveal. Nintendo did not comment on the rumours at the time, though following the disappointing response to the OLED Model, it may wish that it had.