Nintendo stops sales of digital download codes through European retailers

Chris Wallace 55 mins ago Business News, Highlight

Starting today, Nintendo will no longer allow European retailers to sell digital download codes for its games. This makes Nintendo’s eshop the only place to buy Nintendo games digitally in Europe.

Nintendo confirmed the decision in a statement to Nintendo Life, stating:

“After careful examination of the evolving European marketplace in recent years, Nintendo has decided to end the availability of download codes for its own-published software via retailers, effective 1st July 2020.

“Customers will still be able to purchase Nintendo eShop funds, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and add-on content such as the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, at retailers across Europe. Download codes for Nintendo Switch software from other publishers will also still be available.

“We’re always investigating new avenues, and will continue to work on new methods to bring Nintendo eShop content to as many players as possible.”

UK online store ShopTo informed its customers of the change via Twitter, announcing that they will no longer be able to sell digital Nintendo games.

However, it will be able to sell digital download codes for third party titles, as well as eshop funds, Nintendo Online memberships as well as DLC content, such as the recent DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield

