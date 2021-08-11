Nominate your Accessibility Hero, Diversity Champion and CSR Initiatives for the IRL awards today!

Share Facebook

As I’m sure you’ve probably gathered, we’re just a little excited to see you all again at IRL this September 16th.

And just one of the reasons we’re so excited is that we’ll be handing out some awards at a small ceremony we’ll be holding in the evening. And you know how much we love to hand out awards around here.

We have a bunch of awards to give away, with more details available on the IRL website, but here’s just a sample of the people we hope to celebrate in September.

Accessibility Hero – Supported by PTW: Our games and our industry must continue to endeavour to provide access to all, whether that’s via a game’s UI, or building a more accessible office space. Tell us who led your efforts in these areas.

Diversity Champions– Supported by Keywords Studios: The games industry needs to be more diverse, to better reflect the broad demographics of its players. Tell us about your company’s diversity champion, someone who is working to improve the demographics or opportunities of minorities working in, or looking to work in, the industry.

CSR Initiatives – Supported by Keywords Studios: What has your company done to make the world a better place? (Apart from making great games!). Tell us about your initiatives in this area and the people who championed them.

There’s plenty of other categories too, including Community Visionaries, Lockdown Heroes and New Impacts, so head over to the IRL website to make your nominations today.

The deadline for nominations is 1pm on August 13th – sorry, no extensions. So be sure to nominate your heroes as soon as possible!

And while you’re over there, why not pick up your tickets for the event? Plenty of people from across the industry have already got theirs, so what are you waiting for?

And as ever, if you have any queries, please do not hesitate to get in touch with us, we’ll be happy to help.