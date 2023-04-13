Nominations are now open for the 2023 TIGA UK Games Education Awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This year’s TIGA UK Games Education Awards categories have been announced, and the awards are now open for nominations.

The categories of the awards are designed to recognise not only outstanding students and education providers, but games industry businesses, education institutions and their practices.

You have until June 2, 2023 to nominate anyone you think is deserving of an award, though you should first make sure that they fit the nominee criteria listed on the TIGA UK Games Education Awards website.

Winners will be announced at a digital ceremony this summer.

This year’s categories are:

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Artist

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Designer

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Programmer

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Production/Enterprise

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Computer Games Technology

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Audio

Outstanding TIGA Post Graduate of the Year

Outstanding TIGA BTEC Learner of the Year

Innovative Teaching Award

Excellence in College/University – Industry Collaboration

Excellence in Games Research

Diversity Award

Creative Assembly Best Student Game

If you’d like to learn more about the individual awards categories, you can do that here. If you’d like to nominate someone for an award, you can find the form to do that here.

“The TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 will recognise outstanding students, the best education providers and good practices, such as excellence in diversity. Our charity partner for the Awards will once again be The Passage, the caretaker for the homeless community in London,” said Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO.

“I would also like to thank Creative Assembly, Sumo Group, and Lockwood Publishing for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards in the summer.”