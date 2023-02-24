Nominations are open for the 2023 MCV/DEVELOP Awards!

Share Facebook

Nominations for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards are now being accepted.

We invite all UK game industry professionals to email us with the games and organisations they believe are most deserving of recognition. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London. Bookings for tables and individual tickets are being accepted now. (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is released the following day – you have are no excuses!)

The nomination process this year is very simple. Using the subject ‘MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2023’ followed by the award category, your email needs to include the nominee’s name or title and why you think it should be considered.

If the nominee is a game, it must have been fully launched during 2022. That excludes releases into early access. In addition, the game must have been fully developed or partially co-developed by a UK-based studio or team, or produced by a publisher with a significant UK presence.



If the nominee is an organisation, it should be nominated on the basis of a campaign that took place or an accomplishment that was made during 2022. Again, the nominee must be UK-based.



You can go into as much or as little detail as you think appropriate, but as a rule we’d rather receive one single well-reasoned argument than 100 emails with a single sentence each.

Please avoid attachments where possible and keep links to a minimum.

There’s no limit on the number of nominations you can send, or in how many categories you can nominate, but please keep your nominees to one per category per email.



In short, please nominate responsibly.

Your nominations must reach us by 9AM on Monday, April 3, 2023 to be considered.

Nominations and any related questions should be sent to richie.shoemaker@biz-media.co.uk. We will announce the shortlist on or before Monday, April 10, 2023, before further deliberation will begin. The winners will be decided by a combination of public and panel voting, depending on the category. We’ll go into more detail on that later.

As for the award categories, we have tweaked a couple, introduced one or two new ones and dusted off a couple of classics from MCV Awards of the past. They should all be self-explanatory, but again we’ll have more in the days ahead. In the meantime, do reach out with any concerns or questions.

DEVELOPMENT ESSENTIALS

Recruitment Agency of the Year

NEW! Creative / Co-development Partner of the Year

NEW! QA / Localisation Partner of the Year

INNOVATION IN GAMES

NEW! Hardware Innovation of the Year

Visual Innovation of the Year

Audio Innovation of the Year

NEW! Accessibility Innovation of the Year

Narrative Innovation of the Year

Gameplay Innovation of the Year

STUDIOS & PUBLISHING

Major Studio of the Year

Indie Studio of the Year

Major Publisher of the Year

Indie Publisher of the Year

REACHING AUDIENCES

Media Brand of the Year

PR Agency of the Year

Creative Agency of the Year

Campaign of the Year

NEW! Event of the Year

DIGITAL & PHYSICAL

Digital Distributor / Retailer of the Year

Physical Distributor / Retailer of the Year

JURY AWARDS

Newcomer of the Year

For a Better World

Legend Award

(Please note that while nominations are welcome for the three Jury Awards, the winners in this category will be decided by the editorial team.)