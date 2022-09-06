Nominations are still open for 30 Under 30!

Share Facebook

Nominations are still open for the MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30, which will be announced on stage at our IRL event this November in London. This year’s 30 Under 30 is sponsored by OPMjobs, and as usual will celebrate the best and brightest rising stars of the games industry.

If you’d like to nominate your friends and colleagues (or even yourself!) then you can either submit your nominations with an email, or use the submissions page on the IRL website. Be sure to follow all of the guidelines, and note down the new eligibility cut-off date, as we’re changing things up a bit this year.

You can only nominate people until September 19, 2022 – so be sure to do it as soon as possible!

We’ll have more exciting announcements about IRL to share soon – but if you’re already excited about our informal industry get-together, then you should know that you can purchase your tickets on Eventbrite now.