Nominations for MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 2020 are now open

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 returns in April, in partnership with OPM Jobs.

Once again, we will be showcasing 30 of the most talented individuals under the age of 30 working in the UK games industry.

MCV/DEVELOP’s 30 Under 30 is open to everyone involved in the UK video games industry – developers, publishers, platform holders, retailers, distributors, media and supporting roles.

To be eligible to appear in our 30 Under 30 list, nominees must be under the age of 30 on Wednesday, 8th of April 2020. They also can’t have appeared on MCV’s or Develop’s 30 Under 30 lists before. If you’ve had an honourable mention in a previous 30 Under 30 list, you’re still eligible.

To put someone forward (or yourself), please email your nomination to Chris Wallace at To put someone forward (or yourself), please email your nomination to Chris Wallace at chris.wallace@biz-media.co.uk Your nomination must include the following:

Your nominee’s name

A high-resolution headshot of your nominee

Their job title and place of employment (don’t worry, freelancers can still be nominated)

A paragraph on why they should earn a place in this year’s 30 Under 30

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The deadline for nominations is 9am on March 18th.

OPM’s owner Kim Parker-Adcock commented: “We’re backing the MCV/Develop 30 Under 30 because it gives recognition to some of the unsung heroes that deserve credit for the work that they do. I love to see all the new faces appear each year as it proves that the future of the industry is in talented hands!”

The final list will be announced in the April edition of MCV/DEVELOP.