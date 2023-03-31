Nominations for the MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2023 close on Monday morning

Share Facebook

If you were holding off submitting your nominations for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards, know that the last minute to do so begins at 8:59am on Monday morning – that’s April 3, 2023. Technically next month, yes, but in practical terms in less than three days.

No, we won’t be extending the deadline for this one.

The nomination process is super simple: With ‘MCV/DEVELOP Awards’ + the name of the category in the subject line, simply send your nomination to richie.shoemaker@biz-media.co.uk. This post should help if you need a few pointers about what your nomination should include. In short, whatever or whoever you’re making a case for, it/they must be predominantly UK-based and their accomplishment (whether a game release or campaign), should be attributable to the 2022 calendar year.

Feel free to fire over any questions and ahead of the deadline and in the meantime have a lovely weekend!