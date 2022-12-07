Nominations for the Women In Games Awards 2023 are now open!

We’ve opened up nominations for the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2023.

You’ll be able to nominate yourself, your friends, your coworkers and any other women that you would like to spotlight the accomplishments of in the video games industry until Friday, January 6, 2023.

Women In Games Awards 2023 will celebrate the very best female talent from around the UK games industry, from development and business, to education, journalism and esports.

We have 13 categories to choose from, so be sure to select as many categories as applicable for your nominees. After that, give us their name, which company they work for, a contact email, and a supporting statement of no longer than 750 words that tells us just how awesome and accomplished they are.

When nominating, please make sure to let your nominee know beforehand, in case the person in question doesn’t identify as a woman.

After a shortlist is decided, an esteemed panel of judges will then go on to pick the ultimate winners, who will be announced at our 9th awards show in London next March.

If you’d like to nominate someone, you can do that over on our Women In Games website.